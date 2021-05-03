Will current price volatility hamper Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) future potential?

The consensus among analysts is that Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.18, which means that the shares value could jump 7.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.61 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in todays session is +21.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.97% from the levels at last check today.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.33 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $36.44 Million and $32.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.2% for the current quarter and 22.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the companys growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +102.2%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.09% with a share float percentage of 29.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavour Silver Corp. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 9.52 Million shares worth more than $47.97 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with the holding of over 3.69 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firms total holdings are worth over $18.58 Million and represent 2.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 8539064 shares of worth $42.35 Million while later fund manager owns 7.8 Million shares of worth $38.69 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.74% of company’s outstanding stock.