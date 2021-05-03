Will current price volatility hamper Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) future potential?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 18,347,842 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $381.92 Million, closed the last trade at $3.9 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The ADVM stock price is -591.8% off its 52-week high price of $26.98 and 1.03% above the 52-week low of $3.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 642.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 819.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the ADVM stock price touched $10.33- or saw a rise of 62.25%. Year-to-date, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares have moved -64.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -58.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have changed -58.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 134.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +489.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.56% from current levels.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -37.2%.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.09% with a share float percentage of 99.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.5 Million shares worth more than $103.01 Million. As of December 30, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 8Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.72 Million and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 3593969 shares of worth $35.44 Million while later fund manager owns 2.48 Million shares of worth $26.86 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.