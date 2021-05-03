Why should you add Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) to your portfolio?

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 872,365 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.86 Million, closed the last trade at $1.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.44% during that session. The PBTS stock price is -461.05% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 1.16% above the 52-week low of $1.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 111.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 403.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Despite being -4.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the PBTS stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 10.88%. Year-to-date, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. shares have moved -26.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) have changed -39.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 137.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 306.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +306.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 306.98% from current levels.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -855.7%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 26.2 Thousand shares worth more than $61.57 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.99 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.37 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.