Why should you add Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) to your portfolio?

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,088,287 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.75 per share which meant it lost -$1.84 on the day or -7.48% during that session. The LAZR stock price is -110.11% off its 52-week high price of $47.8 and 56.62% above the 52-week low of $9.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Despite being -7.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 26 when the LAZR stock price touched $26.38- or saw a rise of 13.76%. Year-to-date, Luminar Technologies Inc. shares have moved -33.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have changed -3.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.3% from current levels.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +88.6%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.29% with a share float percentage of 26.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luminar Technologies Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canvas GP 1, LLC with over 6.91 Million shares worth more than $234.85 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Canvas GP 1, LLC held 2.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP, with the holding of over 1.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.97 Million and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 970935 shares of worth $23.6 Million while later fund manager owns 163.48 Thousand shares of worth $3.97 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.