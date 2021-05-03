Why should you add Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) to your portfolio?

The consensus among analysts is that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.22, which means that the shares value could jump 28.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.59 while the price target rests at a high of $6.37. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in todays session is +56.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.79% from the levels at last check today.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the companys growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.01% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +111.1%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 12 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the companys debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.2%. The companys dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.4%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)s Major holders

Insiders own 9.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.68% with a share float percentage of 41.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources Inc. with over 32.4 Million shares worth more than $75.83 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Franklin Resources Inc. held 5.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 16.33 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firms total holdings are worth over $38.22 Million and represent 2.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.06% shares in the company for having 23539568 shares of worth $64.5 Million while later fund manager owns 7.4 Million shares of worth $20.28 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.