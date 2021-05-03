Why Buy stock in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)?

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,316,788 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3Billion, closed the last trade at $30.42 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.03% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -129.75% off its 52-week high price of $69.89 and 90.96% above the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Sporting 0.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the JMIA stock price touched $33.75- or saw a rise of 9.87%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies AG shares have moved -24.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) have changed -14.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jumia Technologies AG shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +72.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.18%, compared to 14.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.2% and 27.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.83 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $50.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $33.19 Million and $41.27 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.1% for the current quarter and 21.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +37.9%.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.75% with a share float percentage of 29.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jumia Technologies AG having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 8.96 Million shares worth more than $361.44 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.09% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.26 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.09 Million and represent 2.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.82% shares in the company for having 6724836 shares of worth $216.34 Million while later fund manager owns 659.39 Thousand shares of worth $23.38 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.