When is VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) going to be good investment?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 2,624,327 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $481.21 Million, closed the last trade at $2.53 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.98% during that session. The VTGN stock price is -25.69% off its 52-week high price of $3.18 and 86.17% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Sporting 4.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 30 when the VTGN stock price touched $2.57-1 or saw a rise of 1.56%. Year-to-date, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 30.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have changed 18.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 137.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +137.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 137.15% from current levels.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +44.2%.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.55% with a share float percentage of 63.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 9.36 Million shares worth more than $18.16 Million. As of December 30, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 6.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, with the holding of over 9.36 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.16 Million and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.82% shares in the company for having 2608400 shares of worth $5.53 Million while later fund manager owns 2.3 Million shares of worth $4.46 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.6% of company’s outstanding stock.