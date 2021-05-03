When is ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) going to be good investment?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 5,622,082 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.62 Billion, closed the recent trade at $37.43 per share which meant it lost -$1.57 on the day or -4.03% during that session. The ON stock price is -19.13% off its 52-week high price of $44.59 and 63.96% above the 52-week low of $13.49. If we look at the companys 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Despite being -4.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the ON stock price touched $43.98- or saw a rise of 15.08%. Year-to-date, ON Semiconductor Corporation shares have moved 14.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) have changed -12.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.4, which means that the shares value could jump 10.61% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in todays session is +33.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.58% from the levels at last check today.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ON Semiconductor Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The companys shares have gained +58.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.12%, compared to 21.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 230% and 225% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.8%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.46 Billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.49 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.28 Billion and $1.21 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.5% for the current quarter and 23% for the next.

If we evaluate the companys growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +9.9% while over the next 5 years, the companys earnings are expected to increase by 6.78%.