Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) investors to reap big returns again

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 2,643,888 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.77 Million, closed the last trade at $3.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -4.79% during that session. The VYNT stock price is -388.83% off its 52-week high price of $17.5 and 41.06% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 431.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) trade information

Despite being -4.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the VYNT stock price touched $4.70-2 or saw a rise of 23.75%. Year-to-date, Vyant Bio Inc. shares have moved 29.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) have changed -22.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 791.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 338.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2413.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $90 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2413.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2413.97% from current levels.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +11%.