Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): What is good about stock?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 1,884,120 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.59 Billion, closed the recent trade at $77.62 per share which meant it gained $3.66 on the day or 4.95% during that session. The VLO stock price is -8.72% off its 52-week high price of $84.39 and 54.34% above the 52-week low of $35.44. If we look at the companys 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 Million shares.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Sporting 4.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the VLO stock price touched $77.24- or saw a rise of 0.12%. Year-to-date, Valero Energy Corporation shares have moved 36.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) have changed 2.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Valero Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The companys shares have gained +104.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 131.09%, compared to 31% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 151.2% and 188.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +39.1%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.17 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.84 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.4 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 113.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the companys growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -160.1% while over the next 5 years, the companys earnings are expected to increase by -13%.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the companys debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.92 at a share yield of 5.3%. The companys dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.43%.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)s Major holders

Insiders own 0.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.49% with a share float percentage of 79.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valero Energy Corporation having a total of 1330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc. (The) with over 45.65 Million shares worth more than $2.58 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group Inc. (The) held 11.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 34.29 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firms total holdings are worth over $1.94 Billion and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 11487245 shares of worth $649.83 Million while later fund manager owns 10.8 Million shares of worth $772.98 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.