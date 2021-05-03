Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU): What is good about stock?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSE:UUU) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1,086,283 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.74 Million, closed the last trade at $5.94 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 8% during that session. The UUU stock price is -234.68% off its 52-week high price of $19.88 and 93.94% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 228.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 477.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSE:UUU) trade information

Sporting 8% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 30 when the UUU stock price touched $6.27-5 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares have moved 18.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSE:UUU) have changed -9.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 114.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -331.3%.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.77% with a share float percentage of 22.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Universal Security Instruments Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC with over 124.46 Thousand shares worth more than $623.52 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC held 5.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 110.5 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $553.61 Thousand and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.78% shares in the company for having 110500 shares of worth $553.61 Thousand while later fund manager owns 23.72 Thousand shares of worth $165.34 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.