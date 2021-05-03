Unity Software Inc. (U) drops -3.39%, marking lose by bears

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,269,878 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.41 Billion, closed the recent trade at $98.14 per share which meant it lost -$3.44 on the day or -3.39% during that session. The U stock price is -78.26% off its 52-week high price of $174.94 and 33.66% above the 52-week low of $65.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unity Software Inc. (U) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Despite being -3.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the U stock price touched $106.44 or saw a rise of 7.78%. Year-to-date, Unity Software Inc. shares have moved -36.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have changed -2.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $140.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $75 while the price target rests at a high of $175. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +78.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.58% from the levels at last check today.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26%.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.93% with a share float percentage of 100.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Software Inc. having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 43.3 Million shares worth more than $6.65 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 15.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with the holding of over 32.96 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.06 Billion and represent 11.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 5556377 shares of worth $557.36 Million while later fund manager owns 2.3 Million shares of worth $353.56 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.