Strong fundamental momentum pushes Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) higher

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 5,912,600 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $372.22 Million, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -115.79% off its 52-week high price of $2.46 and 55.26% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Despite being -0.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the TNXP stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 3.39%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved 68.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed -8.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 250.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +250.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 250.88% from current levels.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +97.1%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.36% with a share float percentage of 3.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc. (The) with over 1.82 Million shares worth more than $1.23 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group Inc. (The) held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.47 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $993.37 Thousand and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 1696714 shares of worth $1.15 Million while later fund manager owns 797.69 Thousand shares of worth $949.25 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.