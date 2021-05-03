Small Cap Stock Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is a Buy- Analysts

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has a beta value of -2.01 and has seen 954,317 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $275.06 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.05% during that session. The WTRH stock price is -145.8% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 46.22% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the companys 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 Million shares.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Despite being -3.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the WTRH stock price touched $2.69-1 or saw a rise of 11.16%. Year-to-date, Waitr Holdings Inc. shares have moved -14.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) have changed -15.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.02.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Waitr Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The companys shares have lost -12.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.67%, compared to -0.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.7% and -40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.3 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.21 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $43.17 Million and $60.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.9% for the current quarter and -12.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the companys growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +229.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +103.6% while over the next 5 years, the companys earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)s Major holders

Insiders own 11.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.75% with a share float percentage of 53.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waitr Holdings Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group LP with over 10.17 Million shares worth more than $28.28 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Luxor Capital Group LP held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.88 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firms total holdings are worth over $16.34 Million and represent 5.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 2454700 shares of worth $6.82 Million while later fund manager owns 2.08 Million shares of worth $6.09 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.8% of company’s outstanding stock.