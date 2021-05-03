Small Cap Stock So-Young International Inc. (SY) is Buy – Analysts

The consensus among analysts is that So-Young International Inc. (SY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Despite being -4.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the SY stock price touched $10.88- or saw a rise of 17.28%. Year-to-date, So-Young International Inc. shares have moved -18.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) have changed -9.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that So-Young International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.17% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 400% and 250% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +43.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.6 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $65.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $26.1 Million and $48.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 93.9% for the current quarter and 34.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -96.5%.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.81% with a share float percentage of 52.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with So-Young International Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 12.2 Million shares worth more than $135.53 Million. As of December 30, 2020, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 13.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd, with the holding of over 3.6 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.96 Million and represent 3.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 516989 shares of worth $6.03 Million while later fund manager owns 453.5 Thousand shares of worth $5.29 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.