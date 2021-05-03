Short term estimates and forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 1,387,138 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.56 Billion, closed the recent trade at $43.19 per share which meant it gained $1.87 on the day or 4.53% during that session. The WPM stock price is -34.04% off its 52-week high price of $57.89 and 32.99% above the 52-week low of $28.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Sporting 4.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the WPM stock price touched $43.28- or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares have moved 3.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have changed 7.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $72.09. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +66.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.39% from the levels at last check today.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $331.99 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $336.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $250.43 Million and $222.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.6% for the current quarter and 51.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +485.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.75%.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 1.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.31%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.21% with a share float percentage of 67.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. having a total of 807 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.58 Million shares worth more than $900.73 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 21.24 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $886.53 Million and represent 4.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.45% shares in the company for having 20032589 shares of worth $765.45 Million while later fund manager owns 7.6 Million shares of worth $290.4 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.