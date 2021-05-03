Short term estimates and forecasts for The Gap, Inc. (GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 10,512,619 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.38 Billion, closed the recent trade at $35.7 per share which meant it gained $2.6 on the day or 7.85% during that session. The GPS stock price is -1.62% off its 52-week high price of $36.28 and 81.68% above the 52-week low of $6.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Sporting 7.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the GPS stock price touched $36.28- or saw a rise of 2.21%. Year-to-date, The Gap, Inc. shares have moved 75.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have changed 18.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump -19.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +12.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -46.78% from the levels at last check today.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Gap, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +70.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 161.14%, compared to 6.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96.8% and 352.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.2%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.39 Billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.89 Billion for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.3 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -308.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.9%.

GPS Dividends

The Gap, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 02 and June 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.97 at a share yield of 2.93%.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.81% with a share float percentage of 102.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Gap, Inc. having a total of 578 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.12 Million shares worth more than $527.45 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 25.31 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $511.07 Million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.42% shares in the company for having 16553300 shares of worth $334.21 Million while later fund manager owns 7.97 Million shares of worth $160.85 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.