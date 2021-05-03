Short term estimates and forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 4.4 and has seen 21,845,222 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.63 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.78 per share which meant it gained $2.52 on the day or 7.36% during that session. The MARA stock price is -40.73% off its 52-week high price of $51.76 and 98.97% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Sporting 7.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 30 when the MARA stock price touched $38.55- or saw a rise of 4.59%. Year-to-date, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares have moved 252.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have changed -16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.94% from current levels.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +63.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +75.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.12% with a share float percentage of 12.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 3.46 Million shares worth more than $36.16 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 3.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 1.27 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.27 Million and represent 1.29% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 1299356 shares of worth $62.4 Million while later fund manager owns 734.63 Thousand shares of worth $7.67 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.