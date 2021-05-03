Short term estimates and forecasts for FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 2,116,354 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.24 Billion, closed the recent trade at $301.8 per share which meant it gained $11.49 on the day or 3.96% during that session. The FDX stock price is -1.28% off its 52-week high price of $305.66 and 65.74% above the 52-week low of $103.4. If we look at the companys 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FedEx Corporation (FDX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.76.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) trade information

Sporting 3.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the FDX stock price touched $304.53 or saw a rise of 0.77%. Year-to-date, FedEx Corporation shares have moved 16.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) have changed 6.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $335.98, which means that the shares value could jump 11.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $250 while the price target rests at a high of $383. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in todays session is +26.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.16% from the levels at last check today.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FedEx Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The companys shares have gained +11.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 89.05%, compared to -8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.1% and -1.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.5%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.27 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.8 Billion for the next quarter concluding in August 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.36 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the companys growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +179.9% while over the next 5 years, the companys earnings are expected to increase by 29.41%.

FDX Dividends

FedEx Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between June 24 and June 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the companys debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.6 at a share yield of 0.9%. The companys dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.12%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)s Major holders

Insiders own 7.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.25% with a share float percentage of 79.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FedEx Corporation having a total of 1973 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc. (The) with over 19.58 Million shares worth more than $5.08 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group Inc. (The) held 7.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.11 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firms total holdings are worth over $4.7 Billion and represent 6.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.37% shares in the company for having 8934006 shares of worth $2.32 Billion while later fund manager owns 7.8 Million shares of worth $2.03 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.