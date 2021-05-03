Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) gained 9.18% in a month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 11,124,059 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.77 Billion, closed the recent trade at $22.2 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 4.46% during that session. The GOLD stock price is -40.63% off its 52-week high price of $31.22 and 16.04% above the 52-week low of $18.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Sporting 4.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the GOLD stock price touched $22.25- or saw a rise of 0.04%. Year-to-date, Barrick Gold Corporation shares have moved -2.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) have changed 9.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $69.96. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +215.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.41% from the levels at last check today.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Barrick Gold Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 11% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.8% and 21.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.9%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.01 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.13 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.72 Billion and $2.89 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.6% for the current quarter and 8.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -42.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.7%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 05 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 1.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.92%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.78% with a share float percentage of 62.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barrick Gold Corporation having a total of 1167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 84.31 Million shares worth more than $1.92 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 68.78 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.57 Billion and represent 3.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 79246539 shares of worth $1.57 Billion while later fund manager owns 23.96 Million shares of worth $535.92 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.