Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) gained 1.94% in a month.

The consensus among analysts is that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.55, which means that the shares value could jump 70.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in todays session is +181.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.12% from the levels at last check today.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the companys growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +27.9% while over the next 5 years, the companys earnings are expected to increase by -1%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)s Major holders

Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.23% with a share float percentage of 105.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amicus Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 378 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 25.11 Million shares worth more than $579.84 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 9.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.85 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firms total holdings are worth over $550.59 Million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 7301329 shares of worth $168.59 Million while later fund manager owns 6.31 Million shares of worth $62.34 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.