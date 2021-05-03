Shares in Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) 102.94 % up, YTD – Marketing Sentinel

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,753,115 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $438.63 Million, closed the last trade at $1.38 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.47% during that session. The LKCO stock price is -179.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.86 and 73.91% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the LKCO stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 6.12%. Year-to-date, Luokung Technology Corp. shares have moved 102.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) have changed 7.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 968.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 46.83.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -162%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.91% with a share float percentage of 5.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luokung Technology Corp. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sicart Associates LLC with over 3.12 Million shares worth more than $2.12 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Sicart Associates LLC held 1.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 301.2 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.82 Thousand and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.

