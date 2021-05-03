Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) -41.15 % down, YTD

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 1,177,863 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $677.06 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.98% during that session. The KPTI stock price is -138.47% off its 52-week high price of $21.82 and 2.08% above the 52-week low of $8.96. If we look at the companys 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 Million shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

Despite being -1.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the KPTI stock price touched $10.13- or saw a rise of 10.07%. Year-to-date, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -41.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have changed -15.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The companys shares have lost -39.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.54%, compared to 16.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9% and -1.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +38.9%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.17 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $18.14 Million and $33.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.8% for the current quarter and -5.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the companys growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +15.4%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)s Major holders

Insiders own 9.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.31% with a share float percentage of 91.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.48 Million shares worth more than $115.71 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 5.34 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firms total holdings are worth over $82.66 Million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 3992683 shares of worth $42Million while later fund manager owns 1.79 Million shares of worth $27.66 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.