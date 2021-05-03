Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has great growth outlook for 2021

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 1,846,008 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.55 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.24 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 4.28% during that session. The RRC stock price is -13.28% off its 52-week high price of $11.6 and 52.25% above the 52-week low of $4.89. If we look at the companys 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Sporting 4.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the RRC stock price touched $10.50- or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, Range Resources Corporation shares have moved 53.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have changed -7.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.52, which means that the shares value could jump 12.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in todays session is +95.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.88% from the levels at last check today.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Range Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The companys shares have gained +23.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1200%, compared to 10.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 310% and 660% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +43.4%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $546.12 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $581.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $349.26 Million and $381.55 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.4% for the current quarter and 52.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the companys growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +57.4% while over the next 5 years, the companys earnings are expected to increase by 31.86%.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)s Major holders

Insiders own 2.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.78% with a share float percentage of 95.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Range Resources Corporation having a total of 374 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 37.17 Million shares worth more than $249.01 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 27.12 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firms total holdings are worth over $181.68 Million and represent 10.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.64% shares in the company for having 17234994 shares of worth $178.04 Million while later fund manager owns 10.14 Million shares of worth $104.72 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.91% of company’s outstanding stock.