Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) Forecast to gain 7111.54% to hit Consensus price target

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) has a beta value of -0.45 and has seen 1,176,982 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.62 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 7.22% during that session. The PLAG stock price is -82.69% off its 52-week high price of $3.8 and 20.67% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 155.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 122.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) trade information

Sporting 7.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the PLAG stock price touched $2.27 or saw a rise of 7.05%. Year-to-date, Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares have moved -5.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) have changed -8.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7111.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $150 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +7111.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7111.54% from the levels at last check today.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -189.5%.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.14% with a share float percentage of 0.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Green Holdings Corp. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 16.01 Thousand shares worth more than $35.7 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rockefeller Capital Management L.P., with the holding of over 1.1 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.46 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.