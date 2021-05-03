Investor confidence returns after Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) share prices gain $2.44

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 2,528,260 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.09 Billion, closed the recent trade at $21.07 per share which meant it gained $2.44 on the day or 13.1% during that session. The SBLK stock price is -1.47% off its 52-week high price of $21.38 and 81.68% above the 52-week low of $3.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Sporting 13.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the SBLK stock price touched $21.38- or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares have moved 140%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have changed 46.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 579.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 446.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.61% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +28.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.54% from the levels at last check today.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +202.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2041.18%, compared to 2.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 287% and 621.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $168.9 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $220.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $105.55 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +158%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.75% with a share float percentage of 70.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 39.01 Million shares worth more than $344.42 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Oaktree Capital Management, LP held 39.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jefferies Group Inc, with the holding of over 7.13 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63Million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 1952835 shares of worth $27.5 Million while later fund manager owns 447.45 Thousand shares of worth $6.3 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.