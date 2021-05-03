How is the Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) performance outlook for the coming months?

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1,491,770 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.07 Million, closed the last trade at $2.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.28% during that session. The MYT stock price is -152.53% off its 52-week high price of $6.692 and 92.83% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 143.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

Despite being -3.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the MYT stock price touched $5.34-5 or saw a rise of 50.37%. Year-to-date, Urban Tea Inc. shares have moved 52.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) have changed -23.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 59.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 54.45.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -22.7%.

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.22% with a share float percentage of 0.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Tea Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 76.27 Thousand shares worth more than $132.72 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 42.61 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.14 Thousand and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.