How is the The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) performance outlook for the coming months?

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1,491,752 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $373.05 Million, closed the last trade at $22.98 per share which meant it lost -$1 on the day or -4.17% during that session. The NCTY stock price is -288.16% off its 52-week high price of $89.2 and 91.12% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The9 Limited (NCTY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Despite being -4.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the NCTY stock price touched $26.30- or saw a rise of 12.62%. Year-to-date, The9 Limited shares have moved 549.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) have changed -44.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 806.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 195.29.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +235.4%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.74% with a share float percentage of 5.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The9 Limited having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 50.2 Thousand shares worth more than $177.71 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, with the holding of over 37.52 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.82 Thousand and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 3545 shares of worth $110.6 Thousand while later fund manager owns 904 shares of worth $29.55 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.