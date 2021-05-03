How is the SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) performance outlook for the coming months?

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1,287,184 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.92 Million, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The SEAC stock price is -171.43% off its 52-week high price of $3.04 and 38.39% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 119.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

Despite being -1.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 26 when the SEAC stock price touched $1.19 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, SeaChange International Inc. shares have moved -20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) have changed -23.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 78.57% from current levels.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SeaChange International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +58.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.79%, compared to 11.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.7% and 42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -138.9%.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.26% with a share float percentage of 22.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaChange International Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.74 Million shares worth more than $2.44 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.01 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 Million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 464902 shares of worth $720.6 Thousand while later fund manager owns 436.33 Thousand shares of worth $610.86 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.