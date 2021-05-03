Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 263,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.74 Million, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 24.58% during that session. The FAMI stock price is -448.89% off its 52-week high price of $2.47 and 14.36% above the 52-week low of $0.3854. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Sporting 24.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 26 when the FAMI stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 57.52%. Year-to-date, Farmmi Inc. shares have moved -62.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -54.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) have changed -58.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 451.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 225.93.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +292.6%.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.73% with a share float percentage of 4.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farmmi Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 715.4 Thousand shares worth more than $858.48 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 56.02 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.23 Thousand and represent 0.2% of shares outstanding.