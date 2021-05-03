Here is a bargain stock you should look at : DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has a beta value of -0.25 and has seen 1,400,190 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.14 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 4.02% during that session. The DHT stock price is -41.37% off its 52-week high price of $8.68 and 26.38% above the 52-week low of $4.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

Sporting 4.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the DHT stock price touched $6.15-0 or saw a rise of 0.24%. Year-to-date, DHT Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 17.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have changed 1.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.3 while the price target rests at a high of $9.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +54.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.68% from the levels at last check today.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DHT Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -93.1%, compared to 2.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -93.1% and -103.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.41 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.04 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $152.5 Million and $194.17 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -54.5% for the current quarter and -68.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +257.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 18.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.78%.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.63% with a share float percentage of 65.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DHT Holdings, Inc. having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.62 Million shares worth more than $113.06 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 11.43 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.76 Million and represent 6.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.66% shares in the company for having 9669093 shares of worth $53.95 Million while later fund manager owns 3.66 Million shares of worth $20.4 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.