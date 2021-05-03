Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): What is good about stock?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 2,292,016 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.99 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.78 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 5.29% during that session. The HMY stock price is -59.21% off its 52-week high price of $7.61 and 51.26% above the 52-week low of $2.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.89 while the price target rests at a high of $6.85. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +43.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.62% from the levels at last check today.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +67%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 1.7%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.91% with a share float percentage of 27.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 61.91 Million shares worth more than $289.75 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Exor Capital LLP, with the holding of over 17.62 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.83 Million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.9% shares in the company for having 30188739 shares of worth $131.62 Million while later fund manager owns 22.71 Million shares of worth $99.01 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.69% of company’s outstanding stock.