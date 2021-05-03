Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) Forecast to gain 108.75% to hit Consensus price target

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1,119,239 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $283Million, closed the recent trade at $0.8 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.55% during that session. The GPL stock price is -45% off its 52-week high price of $1.16 and 62.5% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the companys 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

Sporting 3.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the GPL stock price touched $0.8198 or saw a rise of 1.93%. Year-to-date, Great Panther Mining Limited shares have moved -5.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) have changed 0.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.67, which means that the shares value could jump 108.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.4 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in todays session is +212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 75% from the levels at last check today.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.36 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33% for the current quarter and 3% for the next.

If we evaluate the companys growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +100.3%.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.25% with a share float percentage of 22.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Great Panther Mining Limited having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.32 Million shares worth more than $18.17 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 6.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 12.25 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firms total holdings are worth over $10.44 Million and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 18894440 shares of worth $14.55 Million while later fund manager owns 7.73 Million shares of worth $5.95 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.