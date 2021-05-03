Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) drops -1.12%, marking lose by bears

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 6,806,633 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $531.57 Million, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The GNUS stock price is -562.71% off its 52-week high price of $11.73 and 87.57% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 65.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 39.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Despite being -1.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the GNUS stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 6.35%. Year-to-date, Genius Brands International Inc. shares have moved 28.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) have changed -14.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 154.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +154.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 154.24% from current levels.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $540Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $800Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $197Million and $352Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 174.1% for the current quarter and 127.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -125.9%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.11% with a share float percentage of 11.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Brands International Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.56 Million shares worth more than $6.29 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.83 Million and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 3380001 shares of worth $4.66 Million while later fund manager owns 1.14 Million shares of worth $1.95 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.