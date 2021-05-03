Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) surprises Wall Street with -0.3% stock price loss

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,354,644 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $148.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -0.3% during that session. The FUTU stock price is -37.28% off its 52-week high price of $204.25 and 93.28% above the 52-week low of $10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Despite being -0.3% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the FUTU stock price touched $155.43 or saw a rise of 4.28%. Year-to-date, Futu Holdings Limited shares have moved 225.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have changed 7.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1556.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 946.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1071.86 while the price target rests at a high of $1979.22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1230.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 620.43% from current levels.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.73 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $152.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 198.1% for the current quarter and 281.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +709.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.38%.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.4% with a share float percentage of 46.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Futu Holdings Limited having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. with over 6.34 Million shares worth more than $289.9 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, LLC, with the holding of over 3.29 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.44 Million and represent 4.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 1023903 shares of worth $162.62 Million while later fund manager owns 493.51 Thousand shares of worth $78.38 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.