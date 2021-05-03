Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) investors to reap big returns again

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,065,305 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.6 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -5.02% during that session. The RAAS stock price is -488.24% off its 52-week high price of $59 and 0.5% above the 52-week low of $9.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -28.3%.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.86% with a share float percentage of 3.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloopen Group Holding Limited having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited with over 1.22 Million shares worth more than $16.8 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited held 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.22% shares in the company for having 323400 shares of worth $6.1 Million while later fund manager owns 112.97 Thousand shares of worth $2.13 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.