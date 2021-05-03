ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT): What is good about stock?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,689,929 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.32 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The CHPT stock price is -95.42% off its 52-week high price of $49.48 and 61.73% above the 52-week low of $9.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the CHPT stock price touched $27.10- or saw a rise of 6.57%. Year-to-date, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares have moved -36.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have changed 12.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $49. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.58% from current levels.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -734.9%.