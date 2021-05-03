Boom Or Bust: Where Does Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Stock Go From Here? – Marketing Sentinel

Boom Or Bust: Where Does Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Stock Go From Here?

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,877,857 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $637.64 Million, closed the last trade at $16.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -3.47% during that session. The MUDS stock price is -6.94% off its 52-week high price of $17.25 and 39.93% above the 52-week low of $9.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 120.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.2% with a share float percentage of 26.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deltec Asset Management LLC with over 100Thousand shares worth more than $981Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Deltec Asset Management LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mizuho Securities USA LLC, with the holding of over 99.7 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $978.06 Thousand and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.

