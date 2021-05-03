Boom Or Bust: Where Does Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Go From Here?

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,365,628 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.26 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -1.24% during that session. The DNMR stock price is -159.49% off its 52-week high price of $66.3 and 81.6% above the 52-week low of $4.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 Million shares.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Despite being -1.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 26 when the DNMR stock price touched $28.18- or saw a rise of 9.33%. Year-to-date, Danimer Scientific Inc. shares have moved 8.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) have changed -25.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +70%.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.31% with a share float percentage of 50.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Danimer Scientific Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atalaya Capital Management, LP with over 2.38 Million shares worth more than $55.97 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Atalaya Capital Management, LP held 2.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jefferies Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.25 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.9 Million and represent 2.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.5% shares in the company for having 2209840 shares of worth $83.42 Million while later fund manager owns 558.5 Thousand shares of worth $21.08 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.