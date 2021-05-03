Boom Or Bust: Where Does Ault Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW) Stock Go From Here?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW) has a beta value of 5.33 and has seen 14,048,120 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $148.5 Million, closed the last trade at $3 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 8.7% during that session. The DPW stock price is -264.67% off its 52-week high price of $10.94 and 68% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.6 Million shares.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

Sporting 8.7% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 30 when the DPW stock price touched $3.24-7 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares have moved -31.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW) have changed -2.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +51.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +83.8%.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.02% with a share float percentage of 7.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ault Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 687.94 Thousand shares worth more than $2.99 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 1.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 524.53 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.28 Million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 245009 shares of worth $1.07 Million while later fund manager owns 51.39 Thousand shares of worth $208.15 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.