Arrival (ARVL) investors to reap big returns again

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,337,589 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The ARVL stock price is -99.89% off its 52-week high price of $37.18 and 48.92% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arrival (ARVL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Despite being -2.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the ARVL stock price touched $19.95- or saw a rise of 6.77%. Year-to-date, Arrival shares have moved -33.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) have changed 2.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.5 while the price target rests at a high of $37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +98.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.23% from current levels.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 6386585 shares of worth $102.57 Million while later fund manager owns 4.82 Million shares of worth $77.41 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.8% of company’s outstanding stock.