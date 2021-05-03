An in-depth look at the Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has a beta value of 0.2 and has seen 2,730,584 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.42 Billion, closed the recent trade at $165.19 per share which meant it lost -$7.16 on the day or -4.15% during that session. The TDOC stock price is -86.45% off its 52-week high price of $308 and 17.96% above the 52-week low of $135.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Despite being -4.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the TDOC stock price touched $192.11 or saw a rise of 14.56%. Year-to-date, Teladoc Health, Inc. shares have moved -17.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have changed -10.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $239.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $170 while the price target rests at a high of $300. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +81.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.91% from the levels at last check today.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teladoc Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -134.51%, compared to 17% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -64.7% and -16.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +83.1%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $496.02 Million for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $510.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $220.67 Million and $282.17 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 124.8% for the current quarter and 80.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -289.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.13%.