An in-depth look at the Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) stock

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,634,479 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.82 Million, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.14% during that session. The MDRR stock price is -347.45% off its 52-week high price of $6.13 and 24.82% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 179.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 712.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Despite being -2.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 30 when the MDRR stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 5.52%. Year-to-date, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. shares have moved -37.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) have changed -33.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 155.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +155.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 155.47% from current levels.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.87% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.1% and 72.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +31.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.03 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.52 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.1% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -112.1%.

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 22 and October 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.5 at a share yield of 18.18%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.2% with a share float percentage of 1.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company with over 43.98 Thousand shares worth more than $95.88 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company held 0.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 38.14 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.13 Thousand and represent 0.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 12929 shares of worth $25.47 Thousand while later fund manager owns 611 shares of worth $1.33 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.