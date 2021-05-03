An in-depth look at the American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) stock

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 8,129,121 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.58 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.23 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 34.23% during that session. The AMS stock price is -10.84% off its 52-week high price of $3.58 and 58.51% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the companys 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 408.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 153.62 Million shares.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) trade information

Sporting 34.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the AMS stock price touched $3.28-2 or saw a rise of 2.74%. Year-to-date, American Shared Hospital Services shares have moved 43.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) have changed 19.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the companys growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)s Major holders

Insiders own 39.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.36% with a share float percentage of 15.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Shared Hospital Services having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 181.43 Thousand shares worth more than $402.77 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 125.2 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firms total holdings are worth over $277.94 Thousand and represent 2.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 125200 shares of worth $277.94 Thousand while later fund manager owns 77.01 Thousand shares of worth $194.06 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.