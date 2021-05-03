An in-depth look at the Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) stock

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,619,780 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $831.88 Million, closed the last trade at $13.31 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 2.46% during that session. The AGC stock price is -36.06% off its 52-week high price of $18.11 and 18.93% above the 52-week low of $10.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.93% with a share float percentage of 24.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altimeter Growth Corp. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JS Capital Management LLC with over 2.5 Million shares worth more than $32.15 Million. As of December 30, 2020, JS Capital Management LLC held 5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clearlake Capital Group, LP, with the holding of over 2.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.15 Million and represent 5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 18881 shares of worth $220.91 Thousand while later fund manager owns 18Thousand shares of worth $210.56 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.