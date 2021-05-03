An in-depth look at the Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,703,818 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.92 Billion, closed the recent trade at $169.48 per share which meant it lost -$3.23 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The ABNB stock price is -29.77% off its 52-week high price of $219.94 and 28.31% above the 52-week low of $121.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 19 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.18.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $188.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $130 while the price target rests at a high of $245. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +44.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.29% from the levels at last check today.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +89.3%.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.11% with a share float percentage of 68.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airbnb, Inc. having a total of 573 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.23 Million shares worth more than $1.65 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.77 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $846.94 Million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.19% shares in the company for having 5060452 shares of worth $951.06 Million while later fund manager owns 1.62 Million shares of worth $305.23 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.