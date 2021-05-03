Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) investors to reap big returns again

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 2,636,967 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.27 Million, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.64% during that session. The AEZS stock price is -241.51% off its 52-week high price of $3.62 and 72.64% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Despite being -3.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 26 when the AEZS stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 9.4%. Year-to-date, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares have moved 149.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) have changed -6.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 324.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +324.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 324.53% from current levels.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +63.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +63.9%.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.18% with a share float percentage of 3.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeterna Zentaris Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 527.85 Thousand shares worth more than $224.6 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 185.5 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.93 Thousand and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.