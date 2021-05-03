Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) surprises Wall Street with 6.42% stock price gain

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,934,995 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $165.29 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.13 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 6.42% during that session. The AIH stock price is -37.17% off its 52-week high price of $9.78 and 46.56% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 226.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 206.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) trade information

Sporting 6.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the AIH stock price touched $8.43-1 or saw a rise of 15.42%. Year-to-date, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited shares have moved 35.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) have changed -2.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 63.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -287.6%.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.1% with a share float percentage of 4.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 933.8 Thousand shares worth more than $4.92 Million. As of December 30, 2020, IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP held 3.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 16.89 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.02 Thousand and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.