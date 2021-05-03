23.21% jump drives SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) into becoming a top stock for investors

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:SSY) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 6,686,423 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.04 Million, closed the last trade at $2.76 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 23.21% during that session. The SSY stock price is -176.09% off its 52-week high price of $7.62 and 77.54% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:SSY) trade information

Sporting 23.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 30 when the SSY stock price touched $3.30-1 or saw a rise of 16.36%. Year-to-date, SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares have moved 117.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SunLink Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:SSY) have changed 22.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.68.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +69.8%.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:SSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.92% with a share float percentage of 24.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunLink Health Systems Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. with over 528.55 Thousand shares worth more than $671.26 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. held 7.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 322.25 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $409.25 Thousand and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 57952 shares of worth $73.6 Thousand while later fund manager owns 10.03 Thousand shares of worth $18.05 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.