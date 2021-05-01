What Will Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Be Like After It Drops -9.81% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s traded shares were 615,510, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.76% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the ZUO share is $17.79, that puts it down -9.81% from that peak though still a striking +48.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 690.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. ZUO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO): Trading Information

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) registered a -1.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.52% in intraday trading to $17.33 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.23%, and it has moved by 14.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.3%. The short interest in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is 5.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.6, which implies an increase of 2.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $22 respectively. As a result, ZUO is trading at a discount of 35.8% off the target high and -25.93% off the low.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $81.84 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $77.25 Million and $73.47 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.3% and then jump by 11.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6%. While earnings are projected to return 17.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Biggest Investors

Zuora, Inc. insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.08%, with the float percentage being 67.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.45 Million shares (or 8.59% of all shares), a total value of $131.65 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.76 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $108.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,708,514 shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 Million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $37.05 Million.